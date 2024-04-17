Main Street Van Wert re-certified

VW indepdendent staff/submitted information

Heritage Ohio has announced the 2023 certification of Van Wert as a National Main Street Community. Van Wert became a member of the Ohio Main Street program in 2004 and has earned the prestigious designation each year since then.

During a full-day evaluation visit, the board of Main Street Van Wert exhibited evidence of a robust program working toward measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization.

Main Street Van Wert earned re-certification as a National Main Street Community. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

To quality for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

“I am thrilled to announce that our Main Street Van Wert has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Heritage Ohio Accreditation as a National Main Street Community,” Main Street Board President Quincy Thompson said. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, board, and volunteers, who have committed to help revitalizing, preserving, and creating a downtown where people want to be. Main Street has been able to receive the accreditation every year since 2004, and we will continue to make it our mission to accomplish for years to come.”

“We are immensely proud of our community and remain committed to fostering its growth and development for years to come,” she added.

Heritage Ohio helps people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street Organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism.

Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has contracted with the National Main Street Center as Ohio’s state coordinating agency for the Main Street Program.

More information is available at HeritageOhio.org.