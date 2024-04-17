Scott sets VWHS 3200 meter record

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

OTTAWA – Owen Scott broke a Van Wert High School record in the 3200 meter run during Monday’s Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet on Monday. The event was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Owen Scott enjoyed a record setting day at the Gold Medal Invitational. Monica Campbell/file photo

Scott, a junior, ran the 2-mile event in 9:37.79, breaking the record previously held by Jared Fleming. He finished third behind O-G’s Ty Rosengarten, who established a new meet record of 9:34.26 and Liberty-Benton’s Jackson Hochstettler (9:37.59). Scott also won the 1600 meter run (4:37.16) and teammate Rylan Miller finished third (4:44.15). Scott and Miller also were part of the 4×800 relay team that finished third (8:25.35) behind Ottawa-Glandorf. Scott ran the first leg of the race, followed by Andrew Laudick and Noah Spath, with Miller serving as the anchor.

Miller also finished second in the 800 meter run (1:59.39), while teammate Morgein Bigham was the discus throw champion (143-06).

As a team, Van Wert finished sixth with 53 points. Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title (148.66), followed by Bath (82.33), Bluffton (80), Liberty-Benton (64), Elida (54), Van Wert (53) and Otsego (45).

On the girls’ side, Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring blazed to the 100 meter title (12.55) and the junior speedster was the anchor on the 4×200 relay team (Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson, Harper Roop, Deehring) that finished second (1:47.66) behind Ottawa-Glandorf). Deehring also served as the anchor on the runner 4×100 relay team (Jazzlyn Florence, Johnson, Payton Nagel, Deehring, 50.93).

Johnson finished third in the 200 meter dash (26.15) and Claire Benner finished fourth in the shot put (33-06.50).

Ottawa-Glandorf finished as the girls team champion with 145 points, followed by Bath (101), Liberty-Benton (82), Otsego (79), Bluffton (63.5), Van Wert (45) and Elida (20.50).