Village garage sale event announced

Submitted information

CONVOY — The 2024 Convoy village-wide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 17-18 throughout the community and surrounding area. Any household or business wishing to recycle, reclaim or reuse items may participate in the community event.

A listing of sales will be provided at the Secret Garden, Tastee Freeze, Convoy Quikmart, Municipal Building, on Facebook and on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com. Those wishing to be included in the listing may drop off their information with address, times of your sale, a phone number and a list of “stuff” at no cost, at the Convoy Village Office, 123 South Main Street. Ads must be submitted by May 10 to be included.