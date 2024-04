Wren FD donation

The Wren Fire Department recently held its annual bingo night and with a 50-50 drawing, with the proceeds going to Van Wert County CERT. Wren Assistant Fire Chief Chris High (left) is shown presenting 380 dollars to CERT member Kevin King. The Wren Fire Department thanked everyone who attended the bingo night and participated in the 50-50 drawing, which made the donation possible. Photo submitted