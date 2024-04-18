Barbara Jean (Walls) Merkle

Barbara Jean (Walls) Merkle, 92, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024, at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City. She was a resident at The Laurels of West Columbus, for the past for two years.

She was born October 7, 1931, the daughter of Ernest and Ocie Bernice Walls. On June 3, 1951, she married the love of her life, David F. Merkle.

She was an active member of Grace Bible Church in Van Wert, hosting bible studies and prayer groups and a member of the Merry Widows. She was a graduate of Ohio City-Liberty, a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, served in the church kitchen ministry preparing meals for events.

Family survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Brenda Merkle, Jay and Patricia Merkle, Van Merkle, daughter-in-law, Susan (Hoenie) Merkle; daughter, Linda (Merkle) and David Sowers; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet (Walls) Merkle, and a brother, Marvin Walls.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Merkle; her son, Kent M. Merkle and a sister, Helen (Walls) Keber, Webb.

Celebration of life services will be held at the following locations: The Laurels of West Columbus, at 12 p.m. Monday, April 22, officiated by Pastor Owen Stotts of the Grove City Nazarene Church, and Grace Bible Church, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, officiated by Lance Hostetler.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church.