Cougar baseball, softball, tennis recap

Baseball

Defiance 3 Van Wert 1

DEFIANCE — No. 10 Defiance scored a pair of runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Van Wert 3-1 on Tuesday. The loss dropped the Cougars to 3-6 (1-1 WBL).

Van Wert’s lone run came in the third inning, when Griff McCracken scored on a grounder by Brylen Parker. Parker, McCracken, Hayden Davis and Case Stegaman accounted for Van Wert’s four hits in the game. Sam Houg pitched six innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Defiance’s Kahlil Ligon struck out three Cougar batters and walked two. Brez Zipfel tripled for the Bulldogs.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Friday.

Softball

Defiance 14 Van Wert 2 (five innings)

At Jubilee Park, Defiance hit three home runs and the Bulldogs went on to a five inning, 14-2 win over Van Wert on Tuesday.

Defiance led 8-2 after four innings, then added six runs in the top of the fifth. Van Wert’s runs came in the second, when Aubrey Wollet singled home Kaitlynn Beair, and the third inning when Alexis Pangle scored on a grounder by Emma Kennedy.

Van Wert (0-6) is scheduled to play at Miller City on Thursday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 2

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta took two singles matches and one doubles match against Van Wert on Tuesday.

Aiden Bellman defeated Keaton Foster 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, and Parker Moell won a hard fought match over Aaron Reichert, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at second singles. and the first doubles team John Jauret and Brayden Hooker Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

At third singles, Van Wert’s Jaymison Moynihan defeated Gannon Casebolt 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander beat Zhavohir Muratbayev and Riley Szelagowski defeated 7-5, 6-3.

Van Wert (3-4, 2-2 WBL) is scheduled to host St. Marys Memorial on Friday.