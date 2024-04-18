Court holds three criminal hearings

VW independent staff

Just three criminal hearings were heard this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

On Monday, Nicholas Muter, 23, Bowling Green, appeared for arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 8.

Two hearings were held on Wednesday.

Zachary Smith, 25, Van Wert, was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence, a third degree felony. He entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond along with an alcohol sensor. A pre-trial conference was scheduled of r9 a.m. May 8.m.

Zachary Brooks, 30, Convoy, appeared on his motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and he was released from prison and placed on three years community control, 30 days jail at later date, and 52 hours of community service. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay costs, monthly probation fee, and partial appointed counsel fees. He was sentenced last November to 12 months in prison for strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.