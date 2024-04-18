Crestview Knights host track quad

VW independent sports

CONVOY — In a competitive track quad on Tuesday, the Crestview boys edged Hicksville for the team title, while the Crestview girls finished second behind Antwerp.

On the boys’ side, the Knights finished with 68.5 team points, while Hicksville finished with 67.5. Antwerp was third (67) and Continental fourth (45). The Antwerp girls finished with 70 points, followed by Crestview (66), Hicksville (60) and Continental (30).

Crestview’s scorers are listed below.

Boys

110 hurdles – Evan Sowers (third, 19.15)

100 meter dash – Kellin Putman (first, 11.5), Braxton Leeth (fifth, 11.9)

4×200 relay – Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Jaret Harting, Kellin Putman (first, 1:35.02)

1600 meter run – Payton Scott (fifth, 5:22.31)

4×100 relay – Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Jaret Harting, Kellin Putman (first, 45.09)

400 meter dash – Hayden Perrott (second, 54.03)

800 meter run – Brentyn Rodriguez (first, 2:12.69,) Payton Scott (fourth, 2:19.19)

200 meter dash – Jaret Harting (first, 23.44), Hayden Perrott (fifth, 25:10)

4×400 – Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott, Caleb Thomas, Hayden Perrott (third, 3:56)

High jump – Braxton Leeth (first, 5-06)

Long jump – Jaret Harting (first, 20-04), Hayden Perrott (third, 17-08.50)

Pole vault – Payton Scott (third, 9-00)

Girls

100 meter dash – Ellieannah Ward (first, 14.02), Leah Sowers (second, 14.18), Marissa Gros (fifth, 14.40)

1600 meter run – Anna Gardner (second, 6:07.84), Macie Dickman (fifth, 8:15.09)

4×100 relay – Leah Sowers, Adrieanna Scott, Victoria Bannister, Marissa Gros (second, 57.31)

400 meter dash – Tory Singer (third, 1:13.31) Adrieanna Scott (fourth, 1:13.42) Addison Ross (fifth, 1:16.09)

300 hurdles – Leah Sowers (third, 1:05)

800 meter run – Grace Ross (third, 2:44.94), Addison Ross (fourth, 2:49.25), Chloe Miller (fifth, 3:05.76)

200 meter dash – Marissa Gros (fourth, 30.52), Tory Singer (fifth, 32.30)

4×400 relay –Tory Singer, Grace Ross, Addison Ross, Anna Gardner (second, 5:01.66)

Discus – Evelyn Lamb (third, 79-07), Courtney Mefford (fourth, 77-07)

High jump – Leah Sowers (first, 4-04)

Long jump – Marissa Gros (third, 13-11.50)

Shot put – Evelyn Lamb (third, 27-11) Emily Karcher (fifth, 24-07)

Pole vault-Josephine Williamson (first, 7-00)