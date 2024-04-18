Gearhart ties record
During a tri-meet with Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta on Tuesday, Van Wert junior Sophie Gearhart tied the school record in the pole vault, 8-06. Photo submitted
POSTED: 04/18/24 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
During a tri-meet with Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta on Tuesday, Van Wert junior Sophie Gearhart tied the school record in the pole vault, 8-06. Photo submitted
POSTED: 04/18/24 at 3:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2024 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC