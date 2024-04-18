Geranium ordering deadline is near

The deadline for ordering geraniums from the YWCA’s annual sale is quickly approaching. All orders with payment must be submitted by 12 p.m. Friday, April 26.

These hardy root geraniums are being sold in 4 ½ inch pots with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available. Colors available for plants are: red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon and tangerine. Baskets are unavailable in white. Pots are $4 each or full flats of the same color (15 plants/flat, no mixing and matching) are $55, and hanging baskets are $25.

Geraniums are being sold as a fundraiser for the YWCA of Van Wert County. VW independent file photo

Interested buyers have several ordering and payment options available including cash, check, credit card and Venmo. For those preferring to pay with cash or check, order forms are available at the front desk of the YWCA between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, or may be printed from the events page YWCA website. Buyers preferring credit card or Venmo may order online here. The YWCA events page also features all ordering information (www.ywcavanwert.org/events).

Geraniums will be available for parking lot pickup on Wednesday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buyers are encouraged to pre-order to receive the special pricing as well as to guarantee the colors and items they want are available. A limited amount of cash and carry items will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. May 8. Cash and carry plants are $5 each, baskets are $25 and no bulk pricing will be available on flats.

The annual geranium sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to the Youth Development Department and the Survivor Services Department.

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way.