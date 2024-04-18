Leeson Ave. work

New sewer line replacement has progressed into the 800 block of Leeson Ave in Van Wert. The main sewer line replacement includes new entrances from the line that will then connect to existing residential sewer lines. The trench box depths are around 17 feet deep. People who do not live in the construction zone should avoid the area, while those who do live in the construction zone should use extreme caution driving and walking in the area. Bob Barnes/VW independent