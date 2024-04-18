Softball: Wayne Trace tops Crestview

VW independent sports

HAVILAND — Dakota Thornell hit a three-run home run in sixth inning, but Crestview fell to Wayne Trace 10-4 in non-conference softball action on Wednesday. Kaylee Mollenkopf had a pair of doubles for the Lady Knights (3-7).

The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fourth, when the Lady Raiders (5-3) scored three runs, then added four more in the fifth and two in the sixth. Logan Bland hit a two-RBI single in the fourth, Allison Schilt hit a three-run triple in the fifth and Kaitlin Slade smacked a two-run homer in the sixth.

Both teams are back in action today. Crestview will face Columbus Grove and Wayne Trace will host Fairview.