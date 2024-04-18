Training donation

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office has special funds available for use in the furtherance of justice. Prosecutor Eva Yarger’s office recently purchased Simunition pistols and rifle conversion kits for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office using that fund. The items are used by the Sheriff’s Office for their realistic scenario training program. Shown above (front row, left to right) are: Detective Nathan Huebner, Prosecutor Eva Yarger, and Deputy Tyler Mox. Back row, left to right: Detective Seth Karl, Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, Deputy Edward Klausing, and Deputy Chance Mosier. Photo submitted