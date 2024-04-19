Alice Lake

Alice Lake, 87, of Grover Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2024, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 4, 1937, in Van Wert, to Wilbert and Harriet (Shively) Bell, who both preceded her in death. Alice graduated from Van Wert High School and went to work at the Aeroquip Corporation. After marriage she took a break from work to raise her children, eventually returning to Aeroquip when her girls were grown. She also worked at Carolyn’s Elegant Cakes for many years.

On May 15, 1965, Alice married Robert Lake, who preceded her in death. They were married for more than 50 years and together they had four daughters who blessed them with 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed being home spending time with her family and friends. She loved holidays, baking cookies, going out to eat, reading and watching sports. She was also very active in her church for more than 50 years. According to Alice, her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “I am so blessed.” In addition to being the quintessential mother and grandmother, Alice also cheered for The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Jana (Mike) Miller of Grover Hill, Krista Roth of Van Wert, Shara Lake of Maumee, and Trisha (Adam) Ramirez of Defiance; siblings, Jadine (Ed) Conn and Jim Bell, both of Van Wert; grandchildren, Allie (Josh) Litmer, Jordan (Katie) Miller, Katie (Jon) Lockie, Kylie Lake, Cody (Jessica) Roth, Alex Roth, Jack Lake, Joshua Lake, Adam (Cierra) Ramirez, Abram Ramirez, and Mikayla Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Liam, Adelyn, Caleb, and Evan Lockie, Clarissa Miller, Ava Sowers, and Layton Hoellrich, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Harriet Bell; husband, Robert Lake, and sister, Carol Baxter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Grover Hill Zion Community Church with Pastor Mike Waldron presiding. Interment will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and again prior to the funeral on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Grover Hill Fire Department or to Grover Hill Zion Community Church.

To share in Alice’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.