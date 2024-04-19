Best to lead Van Wert boys hoops team

VW independent sports

The Van Wert Athletic Department has announced that Jeremy Best, a two-time state championship coach, is set to become the head boys basketball coach at Van Wert High School, subject to board approval. The Van Wert Board of Education is expected to vote on Wednesday, April 24.

Jeremy Best after Crestvie won the 2019 Division IV state championship. Bob Barnes/file photo

He’s replacing Ben Laudick, who stepped down after five seasons as head coach.

Best has an impressive 17-year tenure leading the Crestview Knights boys basketball team with a record of 291-110. During this time, he has secured two state championships in 2014 and 2019), a state runner-up trophy in 2003, six Northwest Conference titles, as well as 10 sectional, four district, and three regional championships. In addition, Coach Best has been honored as the NWC Coach of the Year five times, District 8 Coach of the Year twice, and State Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice.

He stepped down after the 2019 Division IV state championship season and has served as an assistant to Mark Gregory on the Crestview girls basketball team.

“We are thrilled to introduce Coach Best as the new boys varsity basketball coach at Van Wert High School,” Van Wert Athletic Director Trent Temple. “His track record as a successful leader speaks for itself, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will bring to our program and the bright future that lies ahead.”