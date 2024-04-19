Business program finale planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

Business Bootcamp 2024, formerly known as LAUNCH!, promised an exhilarating journey for both aspiring and established entrepreneurs. It unfolded a three-part series with opportunities to ignite business growth, share knowledge, and foster community development.

“Pitch Your Plan” marks the grand finale of Business Bootcamp’s transformative series.

“We have enjoyed engaging with community members to host this series and look forward to empowering local entrepreneurs.”, said Amanda Miller, Workforce Development Manager for Van Wert Area Economic Development.

During “Pitch Your Plan to Win,” which is slated for May, entrepreneurs can showcase their groundbreaking ideas to a distinguished panel of local judges and potential investors.

Entrepreneurs are invited to submit their business plans by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, to the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office, 145 E. Main St., or via email to info@vanwerted.com. Entries will undergo a thorough review, and selected participants will receive an invitation to present their plans to the panel of local judges on the evening of Tuesday, May 21.

The rewards are substantial:

First place: $7,000 towards business start-up or expansion

Second place: $5,000 towards business start-up or expansion

Third place: $3,000 towards business start-up or expansion

Additionally, the top three winners will have the exclusive opportunity to secure a discounted downtown Van Wert space and receive a one-year Chamber membership, a one-year VWAEDC membership, and 250 business cards.

“Van Wert Forward is excited to offer a unique opportunity for discounted occupancy in one of our downtown commercial spaces as part of our ongoing commitment to revitalizing the heart of our community,” said Joe Dunay, Director of Marketing and Communications for Van Wert Forward Specific terms and locations will be tailored to suit the individual needs and vision of the winning entrepreneur.”

Business Bootcamp 2024 stands as a beacon of empowerment for entrepreneurs and small business owners, offering a comprehensive platform for learning, networking, and bringing transformative business ideas to life.

This program is made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, and Van Wert Forward, and sponsors, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal of Van Wert, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Flagstar, US Bank, First Bank of Berne, and First Financial Bank.

For more information, contact the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999 or email info@vanwerted.com.