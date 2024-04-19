Council president: proposed pot ban could be revised

A proposed ban on marijuana on city property will be the topic of discussion during Monday’s “Council of the Whole” meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A proposed ordinance that would prohibit marijuana consumption on city property in Van Wert will be addressed Monday night, including possible changes for more clarification.

Van Wert City Council has scheduled a “Council of the Whole” meeting to discuss the ordinance, along with a separate ordinance that would ban recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city limits. The special meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and give input.

The ordinance that would prohibit marijuana consumption on city property has already had the first of three readings, but it’s possible the legislation will be revised to be more specific to help clear up any confusion and/or misinformation about consumption and city property vs. public or private property. City property includes parks, and places such as the Municipal Building, Van Wert Municipal Court, and the water and street departments. It does not include public sidewalks.

“I certainly expect the ordinance will be revised to be more clear in terms of consumption and more specific to what property it pertains,” Council President Thad Eikenbary said. “Perhaps comments from the public will give (us) some direction on those revisions.”’

It’s a separate issue, but council members are also expected to discuss a potential ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city limits. If legislation goes before council and is ultimately approved, it would likely mirror existing legislation that prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries in Van Wert. Some municipalities in Ohio have already passed legislation banning recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Any law passed by city council would not affect marijuana grown at home. Currently, Ohio law states up to six cannabis plants may be cultivated at home for personal use.