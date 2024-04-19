Crestview prom set for April 27

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Jr/Sr Prom, sponsored by the Class of 2025, will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium. This year’s theme is “May the Force Be with Us.”

A community open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. and the promenade will be immediately following in the high school auditeria from 7-8 p.m. The community is invited to attend the open house and promenade events.