Glen Lee Bowen

Glen Lee Bowen, age 91, of Jimmerson Lake Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Glen was born on January 20, 1933 in Wren, Ohio to Harry and Edna (Kiracofe) Bowen. He attended Wren High School, graduating in 1951. While in high school, he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He went on to play semi-professional baseball for the Klenk’s semi-pro team out of Decatur, Indiana. He was known as “the field mouse” for his superior skills playing center field.

On August 25, 1956, Glen married Connie Strickler of Decatur, Indiana. They lived a short time in Decatur where Glen worked for Kroger. In 1958, Glen and Connie moved to Van Wert, where Glen transferred to the new Kroger store. It was in Van Wert where they raised their two children, Kent and Jaymee. In 1965, Glen took a new job with Aeroquip in Van Wert, where he worked for 27 years before retiring in 1992.

In 1959, Glen and Connie bought a lake property on Jimmerson Lake in Angola, Indiana with a dream of someday living there. They started with a tiny trailer on the lot, while Glen slowly built the lake cottage. In 1996 Glen and Connie remodeled and transformed their cottage into their new lake home.

Glen enjoyed using tools and could fix anything. He loved the lake, boating and towing his kids around on water skis. He loved being with his family and being a part of their activities.

Glen attended Fairview Missionary Church. He loved Jesus and was ready for this day. He was excited for the day he would meet the Lord and see his wife again.

Survivors include his sister, Anne Bowen, of Convoy; a son, Kent (Nancy) Bowen of Angola; a daughter, Jaymee (Scott) Monroe of Angola; granddaughters, Allison (Blaine) Cooper-Surma, of Ada, Michigan; Alexis (Phillip) Schenck, of Ada, Michigan; Courtney (Adam) Tuttle, of Angola; and a grandson, Cody (Alicia) Monroe, of Green Cove Springs, Florida. He also loved his 11 great grandchildren, Bowen Cooper-Surma; Bennett Cooper-Surma; Hannah Cooper-Surma; Evan Schenck; Dawson Tuttle; Boyd Tuttle; Aiden Monroe; Cuyler Monroe; Jaden Laperna-Davis; Carsten Riley; and Kinsley Monroe.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edna Bowen; his wife, Connie Bowen; his brother, Charles Bowen, and his sister-in-law, Joanne Bowen.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday April 24, from at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday April 24, at Beams Funeral Home. Pastor Ked Hirschy will officiate the service. Interment will take place at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Fairview Missionary Church, Fremont, Indiana.