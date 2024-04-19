Honor Flight taking off for Washington D.C. on Tuesday

Flag City Honor Flight will make its first 2024 trip to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY – Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 26th mission and the first of 2024. The flight will take 91 Veterans to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, April 23, to visit memorials built in their honor.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, Veterans will embark on a one-day trip to the nation’s capital. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Veterans will arrive at Grand Air Hangar at Toledo Express Airport at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The flight is due back at 7:30 p.m. that night.

The Veteran breakdown includes one World War II Veteran, eight from the Korean War and 82 from the Vietnam War. A World War II nurse will be on the flight, along with two sets of siblings, eight Veterans with Bronze Stars, including one Veteran with two Bronze Stars, and four Purple Hearts.

“We are honored to announce our 2024 flight schedule,” Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult said earlier this year. “Our veterans have given so much to our nation and it is our duty to ensure they have the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Flight sponsorships, financial contributions, and dedicated guardians (volunteers) are increasingly crucial as we prepare for four flights this season.”

Tuesday’s Honor Flight is the first of four such flights this year. The remaining flights are scheduled for June 11, September 10 and November 12.

World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War Veterans living in northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County, and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply. If veterans have already applied, there is no need to reapply. Veterans from other eras are encouraged to go on flights as guardians. Applications for veterans and guardians can be found on flagcityhonorflight.org.

Findlay-based Flag City Honor Flight is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing Veterans with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.