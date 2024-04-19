Recap: Lancers toss softball no-hitter

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 16 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

SPENCERVILLE – Taylor Post, Sydney Fackler and Emma Bowersock combined to toss a no-hitter and Lincolnview defeated Spencerville 16-0 in five innings on Thursday.

Post pitched the first two innings and fanned two, Fackler pitched an inning and struck out two and walked one, and Bowersock covered the remaining two innings and struck out four.

At the plate, Lainey Spear cracked a three run home run in the second inning, and Sylvia Longstreth drove in three runs. Fackler had three hits and scored three runs and Addysen Stevens enjoyed a three hit day and scored a pair of runs. The Lancers scored six runs in the first and eight more in the second.

Spencerville (3-8, 1-4 NWC) will host Kalida today and Lincolnview (7-1) will travel to Hicksville (7-1, 1-0 NWC) on Saturday.

Delphos Jefferson 5 Van Wert 3

Delphos Jefferson scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and the Wildcats defeated Van Wert 5-3 at Jubilee Park on Thursday.

After Carolyn Mueller singled to open the final frame, Isabela Basinger tripled in Mueller, then two batters later, Basinger scored on a grounder by Dixie Richards.

Van Wert’s first run came in the second, when Katie DeAmicis doubled in Isabella Wise. Kailey Blythe doubled home Aubrey Wollet in the fourth and Emma Kennedy singled and scored Emma Haines in the fifth. Kaitlyn Beair struck out 11 Delphos Jefferson batters.

Both teams are back in action today. Van Wert (0-8) will travel to Wapakoneta today and Delphos Jefferson (10-4) will host Continental.

Crestview 8 Bluffton 4

BLUFFTON — Crestview had 11 hits, including a two-run home run by Dakota Thornell, and the Lady Knights defeated Bluffton 8-4 on Thursday.

Kaci Gregory had two hits, including a double, and Kaylee Mollenkopf, Violet Dirr and Zoey Miller each had a pair of hits. Katie Sawmiller earned the win on the mound.

Crestview (4-7) will play at Minster today.

Baseball

Crestview 2 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Crestview scored on an error and a sacrifice fly and the Knights improved to 7-0 (2-0 NWC) with a 2-0 win over Bluffton on Thursday.

Levi Grace crossed home plate on an error in the top of the third and Preston Kreischer scored on a sac fly by Connor Sheets in the seventh. Hunter Jones had two of Crestview’s four hits and Bryson Penix earned the complete game win by scattering six hits over seven innings while striking out three and walking just one.

Crestview will host Minster today.

Lincolnview 5 Spencerville 1

SPENCERVILLE — Luke Bollenbacher turned in a dominating performance against Spencerville on Thursday, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 in a 5-1 win over the Bearcats. He also retired the last 14 batters he faced.

Bollenbacher, Myles Moody and Reide Jackson each drove in a run and Austin Bockrath had two of Lincolnview’s five hits in the game.

Lincolnview (7-3, 1-0 NWC) will host Marion Local today.