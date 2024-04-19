Rollover crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on John Brown Rd. Thursday evening. The crash cccurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the northbound vehicle went off the left side of the road before going airborne and eventually flipping on its top. Convoy Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle refused any treatment from the Convoy EMTs, but a minor was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for observation. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident, and deputies from the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Superior Towing. Bob Barnes photos