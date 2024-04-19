Roundup: tennis, baseball, softball

Tennis

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert picked up wins at second and third singles but the Cougars fell to St. Marys Memorial 3-2 on Friday.

Aaron Reichert rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Rhett Chisholm at second singles and Jaymison Moynihan topped Mateo Rodero 6-4, 6-4. St. Marys picked up wins at first singles, as Cody Birt defeated Keaton Foster 6-2, 6-3; first doubles, with Jake Ackroyd and Jaxton Spees downed Caleb Bledsoe and Kaedyn Swander 6-2, 6-1, while Ollie Chisholm and Noah White defeated Fletcher Smith and Keaton Sudduth 6-0, 6-3.

The Cougars (3-5, 2-3 WBL) will host Napoleon today.

Baseball

Minster 18 Crestview 0

CONVOY — A two-hitter and a late explosion of runs propelled No. 8 Minster to an 18-0 win over previously undefeated Crestview on Friday.

Leading 5-0 entering the sixth inning, the Wildcats (11-1) scored four runs, then added nine more in the seventh. Crestview’s lone hits came off the bats of Bryson Penix and Huxley Grose. The Knights were hampered by six errors in the game.

Crestview will host Allen East on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Marion Local 1

Holden Price, Jack Dunlap and Myles Moody each had two hits and Lincolnview defeated Marion Local 3-1 on Friday. Chayse Overholt earned the win on the mound and Dunlap picked up the save.

The Lancers will play at Fort Recovery today.

Softball

Wapakoneta 7 Van Wert 2

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert scored a pair of runs in the first but Wapakoneta responded with seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 victory.

Emma Haines doubled in Alexis Pangle, then Haines scored on a grounder by Kaitlyn Beair. Three of Van Wert’s four hits were extra base hits – doubles by Aubrey Wollet and Haines and a triple by Pangle.

Van Wert will host Ottoville on Monday.

Minster 19 Crestview 2 (five innings)

MINSTER — No. 2 Minster was too much for Crestview, as the Wildcats defeated the Lady Knights 19-2 in five innings on Friday.

Crestview (4-8) will host Antwerp today.