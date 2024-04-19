Tornado count way up in Ohio

VW independent staff

It’s a rather dubious and unwanted distinction – Ohio is first in the nation in terms of number of tornadoes so far this year.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows, Ohio has had 43 confirmed tornado touchdowns, including EF-1 twisters in Crawford, Portage and Clark counties, and EF-0 tornadoes in Trumbull and Champaign counties on Wednesday. That number tops Florida (34), Illinois (30), Kentucky (24) and Indiana (22).

In Ohio, tornado season peaks between April and June, although they can happen any month of the year.