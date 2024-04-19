YWCA hosting special creative night

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host “Drawn Together” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday April 24, at Van Wert YWCA. This event is a night to let your creativity come to life through music, poetry, and painting.

The YWCA uses advocacy through the arts to promote their mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA hopes that through this night, attendees will be able to share and hear a collection of uplifting and motivational words that help push the Y’s mission forward. There will be an acknowledgment of “Denim Day” where everyone will learn the history as well as paint denim squares. This event is open to anyone who would like to participate or just come and enjoy.

A participation form can be found at www.ywcavanwert.org or by emailing ywcaceostudent@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.