Cougars defeat Napoleon

After suffering back-to-back 3-2 losses, the Cougar tennis team got back on the winning track with a 5-0 home win over Napoleon on Saturday. Singles winners were Keaton Foster, Aaron Reichert and Jaymison Moynihan and doubles winners were Caleb Bledsoe/Devon Story and Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander. Van Wert has four matches scheduled this week, starting with Defiance at home today. Photo submitted