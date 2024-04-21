Molly Hatchet concert postponed to June

Submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced that the highly anticipated Molly Hatchet concert, originally scheduled for Friday, May 4, has been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. The concert will now take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

“We are committed to delivering an unforgettable concert experience with Molly Hatchet on June 22, and appreciate the understanding and support of our patrons,” Marketing Director Quincy Thompson said.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date. If you are unable to make the new date, please contact the box office at 419.238.6722 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or in-person at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S. Van Wert.