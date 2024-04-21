ODOT lists new, ongoing road projects

Submitted information

The following work is anticipated to affect roads and highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 rest areas between Ohio 49 and U.S. 127 in Van Wert County closed January 11 for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Crawford County will have temporary shoulder closures until mid-April to replace signs.

U.S. 224 just west of Richey Road will be restricted to one lane for drainage repair.

Ohio 49 between South Street and Jackson Street (Wren-Landeck Road) in the village of Wren closed on January 29 for approximately 105 days for road reconstruction including storm, sewer, and water line installation. Traffic is being detoured along Ohio 81, and U.S. 127, 30 and 22.

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road will close on Monday, April 29 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. Traffic will be detoured along Ohio 49, U.S. 33 and Ohio 118.

Ohio 116 between the city of Van Wert and the Mercer County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

Ohio 709 between Ohio 118 and Ohio 116 will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

Leeson Avenue between Shannon Street (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.