Weekend roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 5 Delphos St. John’s 2

DELPHOS — Briston Wise gave up four hits over five innings to lead Van Wert to a 5-2 win over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday. Wise struck out three and walked three, while Sam Houg pitched the remaining two innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out one and walking one.

At the plate, Kaden Shaffer, Hayden Davis and Houg each had two hits, while Brylen Parker tripled in the sixth inning and drove in two runs. Davis, Houg and Nate Gearhart each had an RBI.

Van Wert (4-6) will play at St. Marys Memorial on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 17 Fort Recovery 9

FORT RECOVERY — Chayse Overholt hit four hits and two RBI, Jack Dunlap had three hits and three RBI and Lincolnview outscored Fort Recovery 17-9 on Saturday.

10 of Lincolnview’s runs came in the top of the sixth inning, including a two-RBI double by Austin Bockrath, RBI singles by Dunap, Aiden Hardesty, Overholt and Cal Evans.

Lincolnview (9-3) will host Columbus Grove today.

Softball

Lincolnview 10 Hicksville 0

Lincolnview 9 Hicksville 4

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Hicksville, winning 10-0 and 9-4.

In the first game, Ashlyn Price and Lainey Spear each had three hits, with one of Spear’s hits a round-tripper, while Taylor Post had a pair of hits. The Lancers took advantage of five Hicksville errors. In the second game, the Lancers scored five runs in the third and pulled away for a 9-4 win. Addysen Stevens had two hits and Allie Miller and Grace Brickner each drove in two runs. Sydney Fackler struck out seven in five innings.

Licnolnview will host Columbus Grove today.