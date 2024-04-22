Attention Michael Jackson fans!

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to experience the magic of the King of Pop as MJ LIVE, the No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show takes the stage at Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Tickets to this fan favorite start at the economical price of only $29.

Michael Jackson fans will definitely want to head to the NPAC this Friday night. Photo submitted

Direct from the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, MJ LIVE brings the electrifying energy and iconic hits of Michael Jackson to life in an unforgettable performance. Audiences will be transported through the decades as they witness dazzling choreography, stunning costumes and of course, the timeless music that made Michael Jackson a global sensation.

From “Thriller” to “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal” to “Beat It,” fans will experience the thrill of hearing their favorite Michael Jackson hits performed live by world-class performers who capture the essence of the legendary performer like no other. Tribute artist Jalles Franca, a popular entertainer in Las Vegas and throughout the country, will bring Michael Jackson’s signature style to our Niswonger stage.

“We are thrilled to bring MJ LIVE to Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert Live. “This show is a celebration of Michael Jackson’s unparalleled talent and legacy, and audiences are in for an incredible night of music, dance, and nostalgia.”

MJ LIVE has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, earning its reputation as the ultimate Michael Jackson tribute show. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic of Michael Jackson for the first time, MJ LIVE promises an evening of entertainment that will leave you moonwalking out of the theater.

Tickets for MJ LIVE at Niswonger Performing Arts Center are available now and start at only $29 and can be purchased online at vanwertlive.com or by calling 419.238.6722. Don’t miss your chance to experience the music and magic of Michael Jackson live on stage.