Kathy L. Martin

Kathy L. Martin went home to Jesus Sunday (just like she wanted) evening, April 21, 2024, in Avon, Ohio.

She was born February 9, 1954, in Van Wert, to Thomas and Betty Dailey, who both preceded her in death. Her brothers, Steve and Mike Dailey also preceded her in death.

Kathy Martin

She is survived by her son, Ben; daughter-in-law, Sara; grandchildren, Asher and Millie Martin of Avon; her brother, Kevin (Sandy) Dailey of Van Wert, and sisters-in-law Leilani Dailey of Van Wert, and Ana Dailey of Archbold.

Kathy was a registered nurse at St. Rita’s hospital from 1984-2019 and was a main caregiver to her parents in their illnesses. She shared her gift of caregiving with everyone in her life, even in her very last days. She loved being outdoors and was an avid walker and bicycle rider. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and created many fun and lasting memories.

However, her true calling was being a faith-filled follower of Jesus. She loved reading her Bible and journaling, and gave freely of her time, gifts, and resources to various churches, ministries, and people in need in the Lima area. She was blessed with deep friendships and always hoped the love of Jesus was evident and overflowing in her life. Anyone who knew her would affirm her hope was true.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

To share in Kathy’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.