Larry G. Dickerhoof, 70, of Van Wert passed away on Sunday evening, April 21, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born on November 21, 1953, in Hicksville, to Loren Allen Dickerhoof and Maybelle Edythe (Ebersole) Dickerhoof, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his twin sister, Sherry Subler of Delphos, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Max Dickerhoof and two sisters, Mary Jean Jackson and Judy K. Reznikov.

Larry was a retired custodian at the Van Wert City Schools and had worked for the Van Wert-Times Bulletin as a photographer. He also was a member of the St. Thomas Lutheran Church rural Van Wert, along with being a member of the Van Wert Camera Club and the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. Larry had many photographs shown at the Van Wert County Fair, where he won various awards.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

