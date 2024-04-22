Linda L. (McClellan) Lund

Linda L. (McClellan) Lund, 76, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on May 29, 1947, in Hicksville, to Lee and Betty (Severance) McClellan, who both preceded her in death.

A 1965 graduate of Van Wert High School, Linda went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College and her master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She was a lifelong elementary school teacher, having taught kindergarten, second and fifth grades. She retired in 2020. Even though Linda’s career took her far from home, she always remained an avid Buckeyes fan.

Linda is survived by her brother, Gary McClellan of Convoy, close friend Colette Betts of Hicksville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John Lund; brothers, Glenn and Ronnie McClellan, and her sister, Brenda McClellan.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville, will be private. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

