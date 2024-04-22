Rae Justine (Hunter) Frey

Rae Justine (Hunter) Frey, 92, joined her loving husband, William E., for eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after a struggle with breast cancer.

She was born July 29, 1931, in Scott, to Ben and Myra (Burris) Hunter, who both preceded her in death. She married William E. Frey, who preceded her in death. They shared 65 years of marriage.

On a beautiful blue sunny day, you could find Rae sitting on her patio enjoying life and nature. She enjoyed her beautiful flowers, monarch butterflies, bird watching, her two cats and her special dog, Emmie.

Rae was an active member of Grand Victory Church, where you would find her leading the congregation with songs every Sunday. She would help with morning announcements and was very involved with all social events. In recent years, she was a member of Trinity Global Methodist Church. During her life, she was an active member in the Eastern Star organization. She was an avid Lincolnview Lancer and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Rae devoted much of her time to watching her grandchildren’s school and sports activities.

Rae is survived by her children, Jill Evans of Van Wert, Randy (Cheryl) Frey of Maumee, Steve (Denise) Frey of Van Wert, and Susan (Jonathan) Bohn of The Villages, Florida; 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Global Methodist Church or to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.