Lincolnview sweeps St. John’s Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Lancer track teams competed at the Delphos St. John’s Invitational on Saturday and both teams came away with championship trophies. The boys scored 183 points with Delphos St. John’s nearly 100 points behind them. The girls scored 172 points, beating host St John;s by nearly 40 points.

“It was great meet for us, especially given that it was our 4th meet in 6 days,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “The kids really responded despite being a bit worn down from the week. We have a couple of meets this week and then we get to take a breath before NWC and state tournament arrives.”

“I love the focus and fight of this team and their attention to detail,” he added. “They have been a joy to coach.”

Lincolnview’s varsity track teams brought home a pair of championship trophies on Saturday. Photos submitted

Top 2 finishers for the boys:

Steven Smith second in both the shot put and the discus

Cody Ricker second in the long jump, 110 hurdles, and 300 hurdles

Kaleb Denman first in the pole vault

Alex Hefner second in the pole vault

Kordane Thomas second in the 100m dash

Conner Baldauf first in the 400 and second in the 800m run

Kreston Tow first in both the 800m run and the 1600m run

Maddox Norton first in the 3200m run

Trace Klausing second in the 400m dash

Evan Johns second in the 1600m run

4×200 relay first (Tyler Spray, Kaleb Denman, Trace Klausing, and Kordane Thomas)

4×400 relay first (Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Trace Klausing, and Conner Baldauf)

4×800 relay first (Maddox Norton, Zander Coil, Kale Kundert, and Evan Johns)

Mixed relay first (Lindsey Hatcher, Harper Reindel, Cody Ricker, and Conner Baldauf)

Top 2 finishers for the girls:

Beth Hughes first in the shot put

Ella Elling first in the discus and second in the shot put

Jayden Bragg second In the discus

Kara Suever second in the high jump

Sydney King first in the pole vault

Saige Menke second in the pole vault

Brynleigh Moody first in the 800m run and 400m dash, second in the 1600m run

Kendall Hoffman first in the 1600m run

Brooklyn Byrne second in the 800m run

4×800 relay first (Brooklyn Byrne, Ava Milligan, Kendall Hoffman, and Brynleigh Moody)