Beverly Ann “Bev” Adam

Beverly Ann “Bev ” Adam, 79, of Van Wert, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on August 24, 1944, in Defiance, to Eugene and Harriet Foss, who both preceded her in death. On February 12, 1966, she was married to her loving husband, Doug, who survives. They were blessed with two children, Yvonne (Brad) Perrott and Tim Adam; five grandchildren, Jared (Sarah) Perrott, Morgan Adam, Courtney (Adam) Rager, Collin Adam, and Jordan (Emaly) Perrott; six great-grandchildren, Jayden Perrott, Charlie, Brianna, Johnny and Audrey Rager, and Ellie Adam. She is also survived by a brother, David (Angie) Foss.

Bev was a cosmetologist who cared for many clients over the years at her shop, Country Hair Flair. She was affiliated with the Mandale Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling anytime she could. She also loved playing bingo with her “bingo buddies”. Bev faithfully attended every sporting event and musical performances to support her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Charles and Marie Adam; a brother, Ron, and sister, Shirley.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Gonzalez, officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Bev was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals- Hospice or Youth For Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.