Council addresses pot consumption, mulls dispensaries

Law Director John Hatcher said the Ohio Legislature is still deciding on marijuana laws. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Clarification on marijuana consumption was made during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, but the matter of allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries appears to be far from settled.

During a special “Council of the Whole” meeting held before the regular meeting, council members discussed both topics and listened to input and questions from members of the public who attended the meeting. Approximately 20 people showed up for the meeting, but not all spoke.

Many of the people in attendance seemed to agree on prohibiting marijuana consumption at places like city parks. One person suggested posting times when marijuana consumption would be allowed at parks, while another suggested treating consumption much the same as DORA (Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area), which is highly regulated.

Council members later amended proposed legislation dealing with cannabis consumption and heard the second of three readings. The proposed ordinance was renamed “an ordinance banning the consumption of cannabis on all designated city properties.” The list of designated properties includes Smiley Park, Jubilee Park, Franklin Park, Fountain Park, Rotary Park and the reservoir, along with city-owned parking lots on Central Ave. and Market Street, plus city-owned buildings, including the Municipal Building and Van Wert Municipal Court. A third and final reading/vote is expected at the next meeting.

Law Director John Hatcher pointed out the state legislature could still set a law that would limit all marijuana consumption to homes or private property, which would override any local law.

“Unfortunately, most of the state’s marijuana legislation is still pending,” Hatcher stated. “They’ve not come out with all of their guidelines on everything.”

The subject of marijuana dispensaries was also discussed at the special meeting and the majority of those in attendance seemed to be in favor of allowing them within the city limits. Many spoke of having to drive to Wapakoneta or other nearby places, or even to Michigan to purchase medical marijuana and how having one closer would be a benefit. Van Wert currently has a law prohibiting medical marijuana dispensaries and at an earlier meeting, Mayor Ken Markward recommended a similar ban on recreational dispensaries.

At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers said she’s heard feedback in favor of dispensaries.

“What I’m hearing is if we have a dispensary, it would be safer for the people to purchase, because if they get it from somebody else along the way, it may be laced with things that are not good for them,” Bowers stated.

At least three council members seemed to be open to the idea of a dispensary – Bowers, First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, and At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas.

Robert Wilson, who manages Vape and Smoke on Towne Center Blvd., said he represents two men who want to open a marijuana dispensary in the Van Wert area.

“They are established already in Michigan, Illinois and New York and they know the laws, they’re waiting for everything to roll out just like we all are to see what laws Ohio is going to put into place,” Wilson told council.

Exactly when the Ohio Legislature approves all marijuana laws, along with licensing and revenue guidelines remains to be seen. It could come by the end of June or could stretch into the fall.

Others in attendance noted tax revenue from a dispensary or dispensaries would benefit the city, but City Auditor Erika Blackmore noted that as of now, it’s unknown how much, if anything, the city might receive.

“There is no (state) legislation right now that says what the revenue can be used for,” Blackmore explained. “It is going to be regulated, I can almost guarantee that. It’s not in writing yet but it’s almost guaranteed that it’s going to go back to the State of Ohio…now how the State of Ohio disperses that is not up to us. They could say ‘you have to put all of this in a special revenue fund, you can only use it for this purpose,’ or they could come in and say ‘you have seven dispensaries in your city, here’s your chunk of chance, use it for whatever you want.’”

“We don’t know yet how that money is going to be spent, whether it’s an excise tax, whether it’s a sales tax – all sales tax goes to the county, the city would see none of that,” she continued. “It’s all going to depend on how how that legislation is written.”

It was also noted during the meeting that the state will likely issue 2,000 licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries statewide, including ones already licensed as medical marijuana providers.

Toward the end of the dispensary discussion, Kallas said he wants to wait to see what Ohio law says before making a decision. After the meeting, Council President Thad Eikenbary said it’s likely council will indeed wait on the state legislature before deciding whether or not to allow a dispensary or dispensaries.

By a 57-43 percent margin, Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana during the November, 2023 general election.

Check Wednesday’s News page for more information on Van Wert City Council’s meeting.