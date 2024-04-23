Dana B. Sealscott

Dana B. Sealscott, 65, of Van Wert, died at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Mercy-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born May 31, 1958, to Lester Christian and Bonnie Marie (Baker) Sealscott. On April 8, 1995, he married the former Lori Evans. Dana retired from Kennedy Manufacturing, in Van Wert, after 43 years of service. He also farmed for many years with his family.

Dana was an animal lover, enjoyed playing games and loved taking family vacations. Most importantly, Dana loved his family more than anything. His kids and grandkids were definitely his pride and joy. He was also a very talented woodworker and all-around great guy. He had a great sense of humor who loved to make people laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Sealscott of Van Wert; his children, Tiffany Marie Sealscott of Lakeland, Florida, Bryan Etzler of Defiance, Austin Lloyd Sealscott of Convoy, Parker Christian Sealscott of Van Wert and MacKenzie Paige Sealscott of Van Wert, and grandchildren, Case Etzler, Briggs Etzler, Scout Etzler and Steiger Etzler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Savon Pullie; a brother, Gary Sealscott; a sister, Joyce Lynch, and father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Betty Evans.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.