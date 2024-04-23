Elks donation

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $150 to the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee. The money will go toward the Peony Festival Scholarship Program. The Elks, nationally, are only second to the United States Government in the number of scholarships that are given out each year. Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be a contributor each year to this important scholarship program. Pictured are Matt Krol, Past Exalted Ruler and Kim Ousley, Pageant Director. Photo submitted