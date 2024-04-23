Public invited to VWHS prom events

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School junior class is inviting the public to the Prom Open House from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, April 27, in the Van Wert Middle School Gym.

This year, the students chose ‘Hit the Jackpot” as the theme. Come and see how the students transform the gym and get a picture with an Elvis impersonator, Siegfried and Roy, and card dealers. Those attending should enter the open house on the north side of the building, middle school door number M44.

The public is also invited to attend the promenade from 7-8 p.m. in the high school gym. Please park on the north side of the building behind the middle school gym and enter through door M44. Follow the signs to the high school gym for the promenade.