Random Thoughts: hoops, softball, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a record setting performance, a new hoops coach, several new hoops coaches, Lincolnview softball and UM football.

Owen Scott

Congratulations to Van Wert High School distance runner Owen Scott for setting a new school record in the 3200 meter run.

Scott s time of 9:37.79 at last week’s Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet broke the previous record held by Jared Fleming. Something tells me Scott may top his own record before the season is over and since he’s just a junior, it won t be at all surprising if it tops it more than once next season.

Best

Excitement is high over the announcement that former Crestview basketball coach Jeremy Best will take over Van Wert’s boys basketball program. It still needs approval by the school board but that s just a formality. A vote is expected at tomorrow’s meeting.

WBL hoops

The hiring of Best fills one of five WBL boys basketball vacancies, so literally, half of the league will have new head coaches next year.

Dre White has been hired at Bath. I believe there are still openings at Elida, St. Marys Memorial and Kenton. You may need a program just to keep the new coaches straight this winter.

Softball

Don’t look now, but Lincolnview is 10-1 and the Lancers appear to have picked up right where they left off the previous couple of seasons. There’s no shortage of hitters and pitching is becoming a strength as well. This could be a very fun team to watch at tournament time.

Michigan

For those who thought Michigan s football program would receive more severe sanctions from the NCAA, here’s some food for thought.

Last week, the NCAA announced sanctions against Michigan for recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. Those sanctions included probation, which is basically a slap on the wrist and honestly, the violation itself was pretty ticky-tack. There is the matter of Jim Harbaugh not cooperating with NCAA investigators but honestly, any punishment handed down for that will be fairly meaningless. It’s not like he’s coming back to coach Michigan or any other college team anytime soon.

The whole Connor Stallions mess/sign stealing allegations is more serious and will probably result in more substantial penalties, whenever that investigation is complete. However, don’t count on anything like a postseason ban or the death penalty, as some fans are calling for.

The NCAA will never levy the death penalty again. It’s done it just once, to SMU, back in the 1980s. That program hasn’t been the same since, although the Mustangs have enjoyed a couple of nice seasons. Now, too many TV dollars are at stake. Plus, the matter would probably wind up in court. It’s just not going to happen.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.