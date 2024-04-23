Rotary Club seeking project proposals

VW independent staff/submitted information

As people of action, the local Van Wert Rotary Club strives to impact the community and is always seeking opportunities to accomplish Rotary’s mission and demonstrate drive to create positive change.

Accordingly, the Van Wert Rotary Club is seeking community project proposals. Submitted projects should either address a specific community need, a specific community improvement, or a project that adds overall value for the greater good of the community. The selected organization will partner with Van Wert Rotary Club to present their annual auction to be held on the evening of Saturday October 26, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Those interested should submit their proposal to vanwertrotary1@gmail.com by Friday May 3, using this form. Anyone with questions should contact Rotarian Mark Verville at 419.203.6619.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance

goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

The Van Wert Rotary Club was formed in 1920 and through the years has assisted with countless projects that still have an impact on the local community. Some past projects include Lake Rotary and the Nature Center at Camp Clay; restrooms, the concession facility and digital sign at Fountain Park; the Rotary Athletic and Soccer Complex on John Brown Road, and the walking path and Rotary Park at the Van Wert Reservoir.