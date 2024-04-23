Roundup: baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 15 Ottoville 1 (five innings)

Kaitlyn Beair had quite a day for Van Wert. Beair had three hits, including two doubles, four RBI, scored a run and on the mound, held Ottoville to just three hits with seven strikeouts, as the Cougars defeated Ottoville 15-1 in five innings on Monday. It was the first win for Van Wert this season.

Emma Haines had three hits, an RBI and scored four runs and Emma Kennedy finished with a pair of hits and three runs scored. Katie DeAmicis had two hits and an RBI in the win. Van Wert set the tone early by scoring three runs in the first inning, then five more in the second and five in the third.

Van Wert is scheduled to host St. Marys Memorial today.

Lincolnview 7 Columbus Grove 2

Ashlyn Price homered and tripled and drove in two runs to lead No. 8 Lincolnview to a 7-2 home win over Columbus Grove on Monday. Taylor Post pitched all seven innings and allowed five hits while striking out 11.

Lincolnview (10-1) will play at Bluffton on Thursday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 11 Columbus Grove 1 (five innings)

Freshman Seth Brant went 3-3 at the plate and Austin Bockrath added two hits to help Lincolnview to a five inning, 11-1 win over Columbus Grove yesterday.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Lima Central Catholic today.

Crestview 5 Allen East 4 (eight innings)

CONVOY – The Knights improved to 8-1 with an eight inning, 5-4 win over Allen East on Monday.

Zaine Cereghin had two hits and two RBI, including the game winner.

Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Defiance 0

The Cougars enjoyed their second straight 5-0 victory, this time over Defiance on Monday. The victory evened Van Wert’s record at 5-5 (3-3 WBL).

At first singles, Keaton Foster defeated Jackson Honsberger 6-2, 6-4, while Aaron Reichert won at second singles, 6-0, 6-3 over Carmine Castaneda. At third singles, Jaymison Moynihan cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Reese Fredrick. The first doubles team of Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story topped Nate Herod and Aden Hill 6-2, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander beat Darwing Chavez and Noah Hohenbrink 6-0, 6-3.

“Another 5-0 win feels great, especially against a league opponent,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We have a busy week ahead of us and this is a great start to it.”

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf today.