Stephen K. Sennebogen

Stephen K. Sennebogen, 74, of Van Wert passed away Sunday April 21, 2024.

He was born May 16, 1949 to Henry and Vetha (Ford) Sennebogen, who both preceded her in death.

Steve grew up in Van Wert and graduated from Van Wert High School. He went on to obtain his associate’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Steve Sennebogen

At the age of 19, he enlisted in the Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of first lieutenant. As a part of this service, Steve served in Vietnam with the Co C, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne, Co C, 1-148th Infantry Ohio Army National Guard. Steve was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Vietnam Presidential Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign, and Combat Infantry Badge.

Steve was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and veteran.

Surviving are his daughters and sons, Brady (Jarret) Hammons, Sommer Sennebogen, Toby (Sarah) Sennebogen, and Jason (Susan) Ruston; grandchildren, Dakota and Keagon Hammons, Holden, Dalton, and Hannah Reichert, Peyton, Addison, and Crew Sennebogen, and John and Sophia Ruston; great-granddaughter, Blakelee Vorhees; sisters, Barbara Brown and Ruah Hanicq; brothers, Hank and Rick Sennebogen, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Sennebogen.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Watson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service, Monday, April 29, from 1-3 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.