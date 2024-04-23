United Way donation

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Convoy Sports Center a check for $1,000. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Funds which allows organizations that are tax exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds will be used for the purchase of an AED to ensure health and safety of everyone at the ballpark. Shown above are Convoy Sports Secretary Megan Speaks (left) and United Way Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier. Any tax exempt organization in Van Wert County can learn more or apply for funds by contacting the United Way office at 419-238-6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org. Photo submitted