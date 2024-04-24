Appeals Court coming to Van Wert

VW independent staff

The Ohio Third District Court of Appeals will travel to the Van Wert County Courthouse on Tuesday, May 14, to hold oral arguments. Seating will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the session will begin at 10 a.m. The session, the first in Van Wert in approximately a decade, is open to the public.

The Third District Court of Appeals, based in Lima, handles appellate cases filed in 17 northwest and west central Ohio counties. Current judges are John R. Willamowski, William R. Zimmerman, Juergen A. Waldick and Mark C. Miller.