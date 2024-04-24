Committee could be formed to study possible VW pool

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming told council that extensive work on Leeson Ave. is progressing as expected. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While discussion about marijuana consumption and recreational marijuana dispensaries took up a big chunk of Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, other matters were addressed during the lengthy meeting.

One of those matters was a possible community pool, but the message seemed to be “pump the brakes” on the potential project. Council members have discussed a possible pool at previous meetings and two special meetings, but during Monday’s meeting, Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall said it’s time to form a committee to examine and possibly pursue the matter further.

“This has to come from the folks that pay the taxes,” Marshall said. “What I’m going to ask as we continue reviewing this that we create an ad hoc committee to review the who’s, what’s, when’s and where’s of what’s going to happen with the pool and its progress. I believe at this juncture, it’s too short to even think about trying to do anything this year – this is a project that will be more ensuing and I definitely think it will go into 2025.”

There been early talk of possibly placing an income tax issue on the November ballot.

“We don’t want to rush into this,” Marshall stated.

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers said she knows of a group of 30 citizens who have looked at the project and would like to go in a different direction than one presented by Mayor Ken Markward.

“They have information on a nice pool that wouldn’t cost as much as what the mayor’s projection was,” she said. “They’re still researching and doing things like that.”

Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas said things have to slow down and questioned how an ad hoc committee would be formed, and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore said council needs to be open to a lot of different voices from the community, including those from different income levels.

No decisions were made at the end of the discussion.

In other business, the first reading of an ordinance to dissolve council committees was delayed, along with further discussion about regulating so-called “tiny homes,” but council members did hear the second reading of an ordinance to set new water tap fees. A third and final reading is expected at the next council meeting. Council also approved nine routine supplemental appropriations.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said work is progressing along Leeson Ave.

“I know it’s a just mess down there when we have two different construction activities going in different directions,” Fleming said. “We’re trying to work with people and the homeowners and the public the best we can.”

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.