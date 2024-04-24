Council hears update on Vision Park

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There’s a buyer for the spec building at Vision Industrial Park in Van Wert, but a name has yet to be released.

Van Wert Area Executive Director Brent Stevens gave an update during Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council and said the deal has been in the works since last fall. For now, it’s being referred to as “Project Caravales,” much like “Project Hulk” was for Tekniplex. Stevens noted more information, including a name, will likely be revealed sometime in June.

Brent Stevens says a lot of businesses are interested in Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Stevens also noted interest was high in the spec building, with four of five interested suitors interested in that particular building.

“It’s a 100,000 square foot spec building,” Stevens said. “It’ll bring 50 to 60 high tech jobs with really cool new technology that’s going to be taking place. I’m excited about what’s happening in regards to technology and Vision Park.”

He also updated council on various other projects at Vision Park, including a truck wash that is slated to go up on 3.3 acres of land near John Brown Road, along the northwest side of Vision Park.

“Highway 30 Truck Wash is going to be going in there,” he explained “A young couple from Convoy is in the process of purchasing that land and Mr. Hatcher (Law Director John Hatcher) and myself are working on a sales contract as we speak, but their intention is a truck wash where you actually bring the trucks in and you can wash them off.”

“They own a trucking company and they have to drive all the way to Beaverdam or to Fort Wayne,” Stevens added.

Stevens also said Melhorn Trucking still plans to open at Vision Park, with company officials currently finishing up paperwork. Groundbreaking could take place by sometime in August.

In closing, Stevens said there are possibilities for current companies to expand within Van Wert, along with a few retail projects that should be announced soon. He added that work at Tekniplex is running about two months behind schedule but added production should begin sometime in June.