Numerous hearings held in local CP court

VW independent staff

A total of 14 defendants appeared for various criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The hearings took place between Thursday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 24. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencings

Jesse Hodgson, 36, of Delphos was sentenced in two cases: 180 days in jail with credit for 136 days already served for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony, and 180 days in jail for attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will be served consecutively, and Hodgson was ordered to pay court costs.

Stacy Young, 47, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony; theft, a first degree misdemeanor; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony, and illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. In addition, Young is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jarod Delgado, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 50 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Terrance Landwehr, 25, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, two days in jail, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Landwehr is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Steven Cavanaugh, 36, of Middle Point, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

James Mihm, Jr., 29, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He is to be evaluated for the drug court program, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After a community control violation, Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 68 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor.

Jury trial

Justin Murphy, 36, of Convoy, was found not guilty of failure to provide a change of address, a third degree felony, after a two-day jury trial.

Community control violations

Michael Whisman, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his community control by failing to attend treatment. Judge Burchfield revoked his community control and sentenced him to 90 days jail with credit for 19 days already served.

Chad Muter, 36, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. His community control was revoked and he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 144 days already served.

Samantha Lacy, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her community control by failing to report to probation and for failing a drug screen. Her bond was revoked and a new $25,000 cash or surety bond was ordered. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 15.

Frank Ross, 55, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his community control by failing a drug screen. Judge Burchfield revoked his community control and he was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 12 days already served.

Bond/intervention in lieu violation

Brian Cutlip, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to report to probation and failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 15.

Change of plea

Cody Joseph, 31, of Wapakoneta, changed his plea to guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was also ordered to pay court costs.