Loren J. Hurless

Loren J. Hurless, 73, of Van Wert passed away at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at The Springs of Lima.

He was born on April 20, 1951, in Van Wert, the son of George Edward and Imogene Louise (Feigert) Hurless, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Ray Hurless.

Loren Hurless

Loren is survived by a son, Kory K. (Jennifer) Hurless of Evansville, Indiana; a grandson, Kaden Hurless, and a sister, Rita K. Hurless of Van Wert.

He was a 1969 graduate of Crestview High School and retired from General Dynamics in Lima after 40 years of service. He was a former member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Harrison Township and currently a member of New Life Assembly Church in Lima. He was active in Narcotics Anonymous for the better part of 32 years and reached his special clean date of 32 years on February 13, 2024.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bob Wardle officiating. There will be calling hours 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Interment will be at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township.

Preferred memorials: Narcotics Anonymous of Lima or the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.